6 Tips When Diagnosing Problems In Your LAN

Network problems are troublesome. In a home environment, they’re an annoyance because you could be doing something important when the access blips out. In an office environment, they could prove to be a major problem as you could stand to lose productivity due to the loss. In an industrial environment, the stakes are much higher as more than hours and money could be at risk if the systems don’t work.

If your LAN fails or has frequent errors, it might be time to look into the possibility something is wrong. There are multiple ways to diagnose common and uncommon errors in a local network. Let’s look into the ones that you should know if you’re tasked with maintaining one.

The Main Challenge

The primary challenge facing anyone that conducts tests of networks is that there are so many transmission media used. Some places use copper OTS cables, the old standard that’s still very reliable. Others rely on fiber optics, which provide better speed and distance. Some networks have minimal wiring and cabling, relying on wireless signals instead.

All of these varieties mean that conducting tests requires flexibility and various tools. The testing gear used for detecting signal loss in optical fiber relies on light. This won’t be any good if the network relies on wireless signals. The electrical tools used to diagnose errors in copper cabling won’t do anything when facing light-based fibers.

Voice over IP

One unusual method is to Voice over IP connections. This isn’t a foolproof way to detect a hardware issue, but it can get you started. When troubleshooting a problem or diagnosing an error, it is important to get the right data. A VoIP test can help provide a picture of where things are going wrong with minimal effort.

These services come with a variety of diagnostic options that can assist in figuring out the problem in LAN setups. What you’d require is that the testing device has a connection tying the VoIP protocol and your network together. From there, you can conduct tests to measure the quality of service (QoS) metrics. This will also subsequently check the performance of your network since that’s what the call data will be passing through.

Physical Damage

The most common errors you’ll find are physical faults, particularly in the cables and hardware. This is less prominent in wireless networks, but you’ll still see them since no WLAN is ever truly without some form of hardware installed.

Check the physical integrity of the cables. Note issues like loose connectors, damage to the physical jacket, and the like. There are also specialized tools that can detect physical faults that wouldn’t be visible to the naked eye. For instance, there are toolkits that can pinpoint where the electrical signals in a copper cable are encountering problems, creating a “map” of the length that also identifies fault areas.

Endpoint Testing

Endpoint network testing uses a device that is designed to behave like any other terminal accessing the network. However, it is one that is designed to monitor and diagnose various issues. These are designed to find problems that slip past the troubleshooting systems of software. This makes them essential in finding any faults in an existing local area network, as well as pinpointing their sources.

This method allows for verification that network ports are still in working order. It can also test if the port and devices have complete access to the resources available on the network. There is also the option to verify if Power over Ethernet functions are still viable if you deem it necessary.

Wi-Fi

Wireless networks are convenient, but that convenience comes with the cost of susceptibility. Problems and access issues are more common in wi-fi, which can seem error-prone by comparison to a wired connection. One method to use is the built-in line testing capability you’ll find in most access point hardware, allowing for monitoring of the traffic the networked devices use.

There are other issues as well. There are instances when the network appears to be in working order, but the errors are under the surface and preventing you from making full use of it. In other instances, your access point may not have the bandwidth needed for all the devices in use, requiring the addition of new ones. Finally, the cabled components might be at fault.

In-line Testing

In-line testing uses dual-port testers. These diagnostic tools go into any two areas of the network so they can monitor all the data. These tools will identify the type of connection, record the speed, and detect any errors in transmission and network connectivity. They’re also useful if you want to measure transfer rates if you’re concerned about a single device using larger bandwidth allocations than normal.

Network Maps

Finally, you could consult a network map. These are meant to provide an overview of all the devices in the network, pinpointing where changes occurred and in which specific devices. These are useful when troubleshooting because it can trace routes to detect faulty individual connections.

Diagnosing problems in a LAN can be a challenge. However, there are tools and methods that have been tried and tested to do the job. With these, you can figure out the problem in short order and get to fixing it sooner.