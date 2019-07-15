Celebrity Sighting: Chippendales spotted at opening of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the cult-favorite sandwich shop from San Francisco, opened its first location in Las Vegas in the Fashion Show mall on July 11. An official Grand Opening celebration was held where the first 50 guests received one free sandwich. Ike Shehadeh, founder and face behind the brand, posed with some of the sexy cast members of Chippendales. The Chippendales Las Vegas Show at the Rio is the sexiest display of live entertainment

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches first opened in 2007 under the name “Ike’s Place” in San Francisco with sandwiches created by Ike. The small sandwich shop quickly developed a cult and celebrity following, thanks to the creative and delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce.” With over 500 different combinations available, Ike is constantly adding new styles to the menu with many named after celebrity athletes who often work with Ike to develop their own sandwich creation like the Madison Bumgardner, Andre S.O.G. Ward, and the Adam Richmond. Each location opens with its own exclusive sandwich, imaginatively named for the community. Ike’s has always put its customers’ happiness first.

