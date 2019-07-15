Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Launches in Vegas

The cult-favorite sandwich shop opens in Fashion Show mall

By Debbie Hall

Photo credit: credit Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the cult-favorite sandwich shop from San Francisco, has opened its first location in Las Vegas within the Fashion Show mall.

Ike Shehadeh, founder, and the face behind the brand has always loved sandwiches. He found different ingredients to create sandwiches as well as take leftovers and make delicious sandwiches the next day.

“I have been making sandwiches since I have been able to reach the counter,” he says. As a growing boy, he was always hungry, so his Ike’s mother encouraged him to eat leftovers. “I took those leftovers, cheeses, and sauces, toasted the bread and made sandwiches.”

Ike decided that this was his career path and decided to go into business.

Along with his love of sandwiches is his love of movies, combining the two to feed crews and guests at premieres. In fact, there is a definite resemblance to Ike and Aladdin. His favorite tee shirt is Jurassic Ike proudly displaying his two great passions. When he worked on the Jurassic Park premiere, the sandwiches were filled with dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.

There are meat lovers and veggie options, along with drinks and chips. Sandwiches have fun names such as the Al Bundy and the Mark Cuban. The Las Vegas location has introduced its inaugural High Roller Menu with three over-the-top sandwiches found only at Ike’s. All three sandwiches feature American Wagyu Roast Beef by Snake River Farms and Sliced Prime Rib by Lowers with Ike’s White Truffle Dirty Sauce. The $100 Howard Hughes sandwich can feed two appetites, and features over two pounds of premium meats as well as decadent duck bacon. Smaller appetites can opt for the Queen of Hollywood’s Royal Cheesesteak priced at $69, a slimmer version of the Howard Hughes with added mushrooms. The third High Roller sandwich is Bugsy Siegel, also priced at $69, made with the same premium meats as its High Roller counterparts along with salami, ham, and premium butterball turkey.

“I wanted to offer an upscale experience with premium ingredients. The sandwiches are amazing.” But don’t let the price stop you. There are also meal options from $10 for the more budget conscious.

As for opening a shop in Las Vegas, as he explained, “It’s Vegas, baby. I love the location. I am thrilled to be here and looking forward to opening more locations. The spirit of the city is great, anything goes, and we love to eat and serve our customers with the best we can offer.”

Visit loveandsandwiches.com for menu items and info.