Measures to Consider When Installing and Operating Safety Valves

Every steam system with an automatic safety device has a safety valve in it. It serves as a protection to people, property, and other equipment from possibly harmful temperature levels and energy from too much pressure of steam levels.

Moreover, there are other tons of damage and harmful effects to companies these past years up until now. One of the main causes is boiler explosions; that is why boilers are backed with relief and/or safety valves. These valves are made to prevent too much pressure, which is often the cause of damaging explosions.

That being said, to ensure that safety valves are properly working and protecting the system, they should meet standard regulatory specifications. They should require regular maintenance and testing. Otherwise, they may highly likely malfunction, resulting in destructive consequences.

Consider these tips for valuable insights on things to consider when installing and operating safety valves.

Safety Valves Sizing

These are the following key points to remember for safety valve sizing:

The setpoint for safety valves should be at least 20%. This is to provide an algorithmic difference between steam pressures and operation.

When it comes to the total capacity of the downstream level of a control steam pressure from the safety valve, it should exceed the maximum capacity of steam flow in case the steam valve will have issues when opening.

It is highly discouraged to intensely increase the size of a safety valve. Moreover, it is also not better to go for a larger safety valve because a larger valve size (more than what is required) will highly likely to experience premature failure and leakage.

Oftentimes, it is also not possible for single safety valves because of certain requirements for the high steam system, economic considerations, and physical restrictions. An alternative that is considerable is to utilize several valves on similar steam control. The safety valves must use similar set point, the steam flow volume should go beyond or is equivalent to the volume of steam flow into the piping system. The set pressure of safety valves should be below or beyond the required pressure operation of the capacity of steam flow. This is under the lowest system set point which includes, pressure vessels, steam boilers, and piping system. In short, set the safety material that protects the equipment to the lower point of the ratings if in case two steam components are graded at contrasting pressures.

Control Valve Fitting

Valve installation is one of the most important aspects of a safety valve operation done successfully. Check out some important key points to follow:

Make sure that the entire steam control system is free from dirt or residues prior to installing the steam control system that is with the safety valve. In a vertical position, expand the safety valve using a valve’s spindle located on top of the pipe centerline. The set pressure of a valve will be affected in case the valve is not expanded in a vertical position. The safety valve channel steam piping should be larger or equal to the safety valve channel connection. Between the steam system and safety valve channel, you should never install intervening shut-off valves. Otherwise, the safety valve will be isolated from the steam system. Do not plug vent openings and safety valve drains. To prevent possible tampering, safety valves should be certified at all cost. In case the seal of the wire is damaged, the valve will be vulnerable to hazardous elements and should not be used. Make sure to contact your professional valve manufacturer at once. If in case you have numerous safety valves under one connection, ensure that the inlet’s intersecting area is equivalent to the connected areas of the inlet in every safety valve. All outlets of the safety valve should not have an installed drip elbow pan. This will change the safety material outlet from parallel to perpendicular. Never connect the pipe for vent discharge to the valve directly. This will possibly add weight and pressure on the body of the valve and might alter the safety valve set pressure. Make sure not to let the vent pipe of a safety valve touch the drip elbow pan. The drip elbow pan’s’ drains will lead rain and condensed vapor away from the device safely. So, as much as possible, do not plug the openings. If you properly and accurately sized the vent line, there is zero chance for steam to escape from the drip elbow pan.

Safety Valve Marking

When it comes to standards, safety valves are very specific regarding the information. Hence, marking is crucial and is necessary on both the cast, the shell, and the nameplate. These should be attached securely to the valve. Below is the general information required when doing a safety valve marking.

Nameplate details:

The number of the significant ASME stamp .

Flow area

Set pressure

Manufactured date or reference number

The valve manufacturer’s model reference

Overpressure and lift details

Shell details:

Flow arrow direction

Size classification

Material classification

Name of the manufacturer or brand

Safety Valve Operation

There is a possibility for valve leakage when there is dirt or residue sitting on the seat body. This is mainly because of periodic lifting mandated by regular maintenance programs and industrial companies. However, if you just lift the lever, it will eventually clear any trapped dirt.

Also, take note that most of the safety valve seat leakage issues happen after initial test by manufacturers. These issues are mostly because of the damage during transportation, misuse, contamination, and poor installation.

Conclusion

Thorough and proper valve selection and installation need a whole understanding of ASME details. So, if you are not sure about the entire safety valve operation and installation, seek assistance from valve manufacturer professionals.

Moreover, in the event of safety valve malfunctions during the tests mentioned above, the valves must be returned to a legitimate test repair facility. The entire steam system needs regular maintenance and immediate fitting for valve replacement under a calibrated value. This information will give you a better understanding of how safety valves are installed and operated.