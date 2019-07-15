Star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood spotted at Blue Man Group

Star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” Colton Underwood attended Blue Man Group in Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on Saturday, July 13. Following the performance, Colton and his friends were treated to a private VIP meet-and-greet with a Blue Man.

International entertainment phenomenon Blue Man Group has returned to Luxor Hotel and Casino where they first took Las Vegas by storm. The Blue Man Theater has been custom designed for the ideal Blue Man Group experience with audiences closer to the action than ever before.

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their “Megastar World Tour” rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group’s recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

