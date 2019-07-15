What Differentiates Weaving and Knitting?

When working with fabric, there are generally two ways that it becomes something else. You either weave it or knit it. There are other methods for certain fabrics, such as pressing together cotton fibers into something more tightly packed. However, in the case of textiles used to make clothing or upholstery and the like, you are either weaving them or knitting them.

For most people, the differences may not be all that apparent. They don’t consider these things, focusing more on how something fits or the texture of something against the skin. In general, they don’t associate these properties to how the fabric became a product. However, this is mainly due to a failure to understand the differences between weaving and knitting.

The Different Processes

First, let’s take a look at the two different processes. They are similar, in that both rely on threads and fibers. However, there are physical differences in how these raw materials are worked.

The Physical Structure

Knitting consists of the material being looped repeatedly and consecutively. It is a single piece of thread. The process turns it in on itself over and over until the work is completed. You can do this with all sorts of fabrics, provided you have enough of it for the project.

Weaving, on the other hand, requires two threads or types being interlaces to form the fabric. The threads woven together run in different directions. A common rule in weaving is that threads meant to warp run lengthwise. Those that run crosswise or along a horizontal are the weft threads.

In knitting, the thread will follow a path. This will be one that has numerous loops over and under it, allowing for a greater amount of stretch in most directions. In general, the elasticity makes them flexible without being too clingy on the skin.

In contrast, weaving means the threads are always perpendicular to one another. This limits the stretchability, so they’re not as flexible. The exception to this is spandex, which retains a great deal of stretch, whether woven or knit.

Different Properties

The two different processes also create different properties in the final product. These, in turn, affect things like how much “stretch” you can get out of them, but also other things. The fibers might determine how something feels against the skin, but how it’s processed will affect several other important elements.

Knitted fabrics tend to be bulkier, the base material is thicker. This can make them feel heavy. Unless special precautions are taken, such as using a jersey knit, the fabric also doesn’t drape as well.

In contrast, woven fabrics tend to be finer and thinner. They are lightweight and airy and have better draping over the body. They are also known to flow over the body better, though they don’t provide much warmth or plushness.

Fabric Stability

Stability is also a major difference. Loose threads tend to be more prominent with knitted clothing and items, while they’re less likely with woven ones. In general, woven materials offer greater cohesion and dimensional stability than their knitted opposites.

Production Concerns

In terms of production, sizing is also a major difference. For knitted products, you don’t need to do sizing before you feed the raw fabric into the equipment you got from Xdknitmachinery.com. In contrast, weaving requires you to know the sizing beforehand before you start production. This can create a change in the overall process, though usually not a significant one in terms of logistics.

Lower Production

Weaving machinery also makes less finished products per cycle than knitting machines do. This can affect your numbers and business projections. The cost of production is also higher for woven clothing that knitted ones when all elements are factored into the overall expenses.

Preparation

When weaving, the fabric or yarn must be prepared first. The specific preparations will vary based on the material. However, you can drive right in and knit without preparation. Provided you have enough of the material, you can just proceed with what you’re making.

Which is Better?

Between the two, which is the better method? That’s not an easy question to answer. Both have advantages and disadvantages.

Knitting is far superior if you intend to make something meant to keep a person warm. The heavier, thicker threads lend themselves well to such purposes. On the other hand, knitted clothing can also feel excessively stifling and hot in some environments, making woven counterparts preferable. Both can be used for various scenarios, including formal and leisure activities.

Woven products are much easier to sew since the elasticity of knit fabrics can make that difficult. If the item needs something added to it like a patch or monogram, this is much easier on something woven.

Weaving and knitting are two ancient methods of making clothing out of fibers. Both have their advantages over each other, as well as weaknesses that the other doesn’t have. Knitting, in general, is easier and cheaper in production, but finishing touches are simpler on woven fabrics.