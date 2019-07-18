Discover 6 essential things to do in Scotland

Scotland is one of the four nations that are part of the United Kingdom along with England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Today pack our bags and get ready to leave while planning a few of the best things to do in Scotland.

Scotland was an independent state until 1707, which was united with England to be part of the Kingdom of Great Britain. Its climate is oceanic and temperate. Its winters are slightly colder than those of the rest of the United Kingdom because of its location to the north. In addition, there is a difference between the east and west zones: the latter is warmer than the previous one. But both share one aspect: the rain. Scotland is a place where precipitations are abundant, mainly in summer. Even so, there is also a difference between the east and west zones. However, even the rain is not able to make the beauty of this wonderful place fall.

Now that you know a little bit about Scotland, it’s time for you to know which the best plans are to carry out there.

Delve into the legend of Loch Ness and the castle of Urquhart

Visiting Loch Ness is one of the first things to do in Scotland. This lake is one of the most popular places in Scotland thanks to the legend of Nessie, a legendary creature that is said to inhabit its waters. The legend circulates from the year 1933, when a false photograph was published that showed the supposed presence of the monster. Although he tried to slow down, the legend has already begun to circulate.

For this reason, it is one of the most visited places in Scotland. In it are the ruins of the castle of Urquhart.

Visit the Eilean Donan Castle

It is a fortress located on a small island of the same name, northwest of Scotland. This castle is located between the lakes Duich and Alsh, connecting the latter with the Atlantic Ocean. It began to be built in the thirteenth century from the ruins of an old fort to defend against the Vikings.

It can only be accessed through a narrow bridge built with stones that connect the island with the shore of the lake.

Currently, it is one of the best-known and most visited castles in Scotland. Its appeal has made it the scene of many films in recent years, such as The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970), The Immortals (1986) and Loch Ness (1995).

Admire the views from Neist Point

Another thing to do in Scotland. Neist Point is located on the Isle of Skye, a lonely island, on whose edge lighthouse of Neist Point is located.

The Neist Point lighthouse is the most famous destination in Scotland. In the background, you can enjoy the silhouette of the Outer Hebrides Islands while you admire the green rocks.

Visit Dunnottar Castle

It is peculiar not only for its appearance but for the place where it is situated. The castle is on a cliff of rock in front of the sea since it is a very strategic place to defend against attacks.

It was built 1,000 years later than Eilean Donan and, like this one, it has also been the scene of films, such as Hamlet and a few others. It is in ruins, although you can visit its part and enjoy at the same time some views that will leave you speechless. It can be reached by car or bus.

Meet Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a magical city with a great atmosphere and friendly for nationality. It has two different parts: Old Town and New Town.

Like the rest of Scotland, it has a beautiful castle. There are also many areas of pubs if you want to enjoy the best atmosphere in the city and of course, try the whiskey.

Finally, you can’t leave this city without first having seen the sunset on the hill of Calton. From there, you can witness one of the best views of Edinburgh. Plan to take a walk along the Royal Mile and Circus Lane or visit the Palace of Holyrood.