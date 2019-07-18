Is your streaming budget about to increase by double in 2020?

It just takes about $15 on average to pay for Netflix’s monthly subscription and open up an incredibly massive content library for satiating your streaming needs. But that’s soon about to change and you might be forced to spend up to $50 or even more each month if you want to include the best shows, movies, and other content into your streaming library.

Currently, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime dominate the streaming industry collectively but it’s Netflix that’s leading by a distance in terms of the number of subscribers. It currently accounts for a whopping 30 percent of all streaming subscribers worldwide with numbers exceeding the 148 million monthly subscribers mark.

However, many big media powerhouses and global corporate entities are slated to enter the streaming scene soon with their own services which will leave a major dent on Netflix as many shows and movies leave the streaming service.

Disney, Apple, and HBO are ready to launch their own special streaming services giving rise to the phenomenon known as “Walled Content Gardens.” Currently, you can watch the popular show Friends with your Netflix subscription, but by 2020, you will need to buy a separate subscription for HBO Max if you need to watch Friends and that’s what this phenomenon will be all about, each streaming site hosting its own specialized content.

If consumers turn to even the best torrenting sites to download shows off the record, they run the risk of getting DMCA notices or being slapped with heavy fines. They can protect themselves using VPNs but even getting a good but cheap VPN is not an easy task these days since good providers cost hundreds of dollars for a two-to-three-year subscription plan.

Users have few other options to counter this issue. Watching these same shows on TV comes with major inconveniences like waiting for particular episodes at particular times, not being able to have any sort of user control like forwarding the show or even not being able to choose the desired quality.

While on the outset this might appear like it’s a great situation for consumers as they will now have more choices in terms of subscribing to streaming services. But in reality, this will make each streaming subscription less valuable against what its charging and will require the consumer to pay more for acquiring different subscription across services if it wants to retain access to an expansive content library.

Streaming sites have already known about this for a long time and they have invested truckloads of cash towards developing their own content so that users can have a reason to stay and remain satisfied. Netflix, for that matter, will spend $15 billion just this year in 2019 for producing Netflix Originals, in order to ensure that consumers never run out of viewing choices on the platform.

Other services have invested money into producing original content of their own. Amazon Prime, Netflix’s most direct competitor currently, plans on spending $6 billion this year as well. HBO will do the same for a budget of $2.5 billion.

By looking at these figures, it seems like Netflix is massively going to overshadow these services but considering the fact that streaming services like Amazon Prime and HBO and even upcoming services like Disney+ and AppleTV+ are owned by giant corporate entities, upending Netflix’s current budget for new content doesn’t seem like a big deal for them.

All of this will make it harder and harder for consumers to keep their current streaming subscription budgets from not increasing. And giving the advice to consumers to stay on a single subscription by choosing just one from these top streaming sites will be plainly inconceivable because if major shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and The Punisher among others are spread out over different sites, the number of streaming subscription will have to increase.

Major streaming sites have also struggled to overcome this problem despite spending billions of dollars. Netflix is the biggest example of this since it has failed to find a stable stream of content Tent poles around which it can sustain its lead among such threatening competition.

Tent poles are major hit shows that are cash cows for media houses for a very long time. These Tent poles continue to keep subscribers on board, waiting for different seasons to come up, for e.g. the incredible hype that Game of Thrones garnered kept HBO and its streaming service relevant and even at times, gain more popularity among the masses as compared to Netflix, especially close to the release dates of new seasons.

Currently devoid of such a massive show, Netflix continues to lose even the current crop of popular shows it has in a steady stream as rising streaming services pull back their licensed content to their services. The Office, one of Netflix’s most popular shows currently, will be leaving the site by 2021 to become part of the streaming service by NBC Universal.

The future for streaming consumers looks uncertain as the dominance of the Big 3 streaming sites tapers out and the content libraries get spread out over these Walled content gardens in the near future. Either the prices of streaming services will have to be brought down considerably or consumers will be left with no choice but to dish out much more money to acquire different subscriptions or use one and lose out on the amount of value they get.