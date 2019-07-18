Rock Stars of Space Celebrate Moon Landing at Opening of ‘Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show’

Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show recently debuted at the Lunar Dome at the Rose Bowl Stadium grounds in Pasadena, California and will run until August 11, before embarking on an 18-city tour.

Celebrating on the historic opening night red carpet event was the second man to walk on the moon Buzz Aldrin, as well as the youngest man to walk on the moon, Charlie Duke. Also in attendance were NASA Apollo 11 flight director Gerry Griffin and celebrity guests Bill Nye, Nikki Sixx, Michael Campion, Rebecca Metz, and others.

After the opening night’s curtain call and a standing ovation, Charlie Duke, also an advisor to the production, introduced special guest Buzz Aldrin to the stage. Celebrity guests then enjoyed a VIP champagne reception, celebrating with the cast, crew and NASA VIP guests.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the moon on July 20th, Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show invites audiences to go on an epic journey to the moon and back, recounting one of the greatest stories in our history.

The inspiring story of the 400,000 individuals it took to accomplish the mission is told through the eyes of Ben, a retired NASA aerospace engineer, as he recounts those heady days to his granddaughter Sydney, who finds her eyes turning away from her Smartphone and up to the sky as she dreams about the endless possibilities of space.

Staged in a groundbreaking venue, APOLLO 11 is performed by 20 actors under 40,000 square feet of stunning 360° video projection and brought to life by world-class theatre design, a full orchestral score and life-size rockets.

Engagements in Orange County and Houston have also been announced, with more cities coming soon.