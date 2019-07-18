Tax and Income Management Enterprises Fights for Businesses, Minimize Tax Debt

By Guy Dawson

The Tax and Income Warrior Randy McKee, the owner of Tax and Income Management Enterprises, was introduced to his profession in an interesting way. He had a job delivering newspapers at the age of 13, and his father gave him a unique birthday gift.

“My dad wrapped up a 1040 EZ form and told me I had to pay taxes on the income I was earning as a paperboy,” he said. “I was a kid, and I thought it was unfair that I should have to pay taxes. I like my freedom, and I don’t like being told what to do, so I decided to learn the tax codes. I discovered that there are plenty of legal, legitimate ways to reduce our tax burden, especially if you are a business owner.

“It’s a life mission of mine to educate people about how to reduce their taxes. This country was founded on a tax revolt. If I had been at the Boston Tea Party, I would have sunk the ship and put all the tea in the harbor.”

McKee started helping people prepare their taxes while serving in the military in the 1980s. After being discharged, he got a job in construction. During a slow period, he decided to apply for an extra job with a well-known tax preparation company.

“I took the pre-test to become a tax preparer and scored 100 percent on it,” he said. “They hired me without ever having me take the official test and told me that I knew more than most of their existing tax preparers did.”

After working as a tax preparer for many years, McKee discovered that he was not in agreement with the philosophy of the company.

“I wanted to help my clients reduce their taxes, but the company I was working for was only interested in making money,” he said. “I saw how grossly underserved business owners are by the large tax preparation firms, and I decided to start my own company.”

McKee founded Tax and Income Management Enterprises in 2009 with an emphasis on helping people reduce their tax burden.

“We work on keeping tax reduction strategies super simple,” he said. “I take the time to educate my clients on how to itemize their charitable contributions correctly and how to run their companies to support tax savings. I help them with many aspects of the financial sides of their businesses, including managing their bank accounts, income and expenses, bookkeeping, and setting up LLCs.

“I can free up your time, reduce your stress, make your life happier, and give you more time to do the things you want to do. I can save you more on taxes than our fees are, so you are basically hiring me for free.”

The Tax and Income Warrior supports the success of business owners and fights to help them minimize their tax debt.

“Business owners work very hard for their money, and I am committed to helping them reduce the taxes they pay,” he said. “It is unfair for them to have to pay as much as 40 percent of what they earn to the government in tax bills.”

For more information about the Tax and Income Warrior, visit taxandincomewarrior.com or call (702) 822-1130.