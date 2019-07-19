Local author to Host Signing for New Book About Losing Son to Depression on Saturday, July 20

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a time for conversation and reflection for sufferers and those around them. R. Avery Burton, the author of the new book This is Depression, a personal story about how depression took the life of his son soon after college graduation, is doing his part to help those affected by this silent killer find their voice.

“Depression doesn’t discriminate. It can impact anyone or family regardless of background,” said Burton, a veteran Las Vegas-based public relations consultant who recently self-published his book in collaboration with his literary agency, Rushmore Press. “By sharing my personal experiences, I hope to empower those impacted by depression, especially minorities or people of color, find their voice and remove the stigma associated with this deadly disease.”

What: A book signing and reading of This is Depression

Who: Author R. Avery Burton

When: Saturday, July 20 at Barnes & Noble in Henderson, located at 567 North Stephanie Street

Media Note: The event is from 10 a.m. to noon and books will be available for purchase at the store

This is Depression is available as a paperback on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go towards the Avery Burton Foundation.