Spark up taste buds with Archer Roose Red and White Spritz

By Debbie Hall

Triple-digit temperatures in Las Vegas demand refreshing beverages and Archer Roose has introduced two varietals that you’ll want to be cracking open all summer: Archer Roose’s Red and White Spritz.

Archer Roose, the Boston-based, female-founded wine brand produces premium-quality canned wine. Red Spritz and White Spritz represent brand-new additions to Archer Roose’s burgeoning Spritz portfolio of low-alcohol sparkling wines, designed shatter the stereotypes of canned wine. They’re low-calorie (90 calories per can), low-ABV (6 percent), and made with natural ingredients along with zero added sugar, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly. Just like Archer Roose’s Rosé Spritz, Red and White Spritz are sustainability produced and will eliminate waste. Part of the sustainability is that 70 percent of glass wine bottles ending up in landfills, but with aluminum cans (with are more easily recyclable) the carbon footprint is reduced every time a can of Archer Roose is cracked and enjoyed.

The light and refreshing taste will astound you without the wine snobbery, including bottles and corkscrews. The fizz will dance on the tongue, whether adding to cocktails or just drinking cold in the can. Pour in a glass for dinner guests or pack a some for camping and other outdoor activities.

Co-founders and wine lovers, Marian and Dave, started the company in 2015 when they began to seriously question the conventional wine model in the U.S. Dave’s extensive experience with running an award-winning winery gave them the platform to be able to pinpoint the inefficiencies of the wine market and build a re-imagined supply chain. By becoming their own importers and using alternative packaging, the founders were able to ship wine in bulk to the U.S. at a much lower cost creating luxury-at-a-discount-wines in eco-friendly formats.

Archer Roose Red Spritz

A red wine lover’s delight, this low-ABV, low-calorie dry sparkling red wine is best served chilled – a refreshing summertime accompaniment for a red wine lover’s charcuterie or backyard BBQ.

Formats: 250ML Can & 20L Keg, ABV: 6%

Archer Roose White Spritz

This low-ABV, low-calorie, lightly-carbonated white wine blend made from Sauvignon Blanc and Malvasia grapes is nothing short of delight – a splendid yet non-snobby pairing for all summer session activities.

Formats: 250ML Can & 20L Keg, ABV: 6%

Archer Roose’s Red & White Spritz varietals are now officially available for purchase on ConviveWines.com and other online retailers. For more info, visit archerroose.com.