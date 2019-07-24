AOF MEGAFEST 2019 LAS VEGAS to be held at the Palms Hotel Casino July 25-31

By Nikki Artale

AOF MegaFest will be starting on July 25 through Aug. 3 for the 16th year, featuring films from all over the world with lavish parties, seminars, red carpets, and four award shows. Films from the students of CSN will also be shown in this 11-day event. MegaFest is in the top 2 percent of film festivals on Filmway and it is one of the best film festivals in Las Vegas thanks to founder, writer, producer Del Weston and his wife Therese Weston. www.actiononfilmfest.com

Action on film honors the filmmakers with awards and prizes for their hard work and talent and shows more than 600 of their films. This year MegaFest will be adding AOF Life Panel 2019 which will feature Dr. Robert Goldman, Magie Cook, Lee Broda, and Dr. Susan Stafford. Discussions on how to succeed and be happy in life will be shared with their best advice and knowledge and secrets.

See you at AOF Megafest at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas. This is not just a film festival, it is an exciting experience.

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in northern New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 to pursue the booming real estate market and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for “Vegas Stars.” She has hosted a radio talk show, Celebrity News at All Talk Radio and has also been a part of a live internet webcast at “Live at the Studio.” Her numerous interviews with those responsible for the glamour behind Las Vegas can be found on www.ILoveLasVegasNV.net.

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry, she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services. She serves the greater Las Vegas area and has an in-depth knowledge of the real estate housing market. She prides herself in giving excellent service to buyers and sellers with 100 percent of her time. You can contact her for any questions, comments or requests of services.