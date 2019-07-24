Beast Mode at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches happening on Friday, July 26

Sandwich lovers, clear your schedule this Friday, July 26! Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the cult-favorite sandwich shop in the Fashion Show mall, is hosting a fun and free event from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Ike Shehadeh, founder and face of the brand, as well as Marshawn ‘Beast Mode’ Lynch, former NFL superstar, will be serving up sandwiches and posing for photos with fans! When you buy a combo on Friday, you will receive an autographed Marshawn x Ike’s trading card.

Also, guests can enter to win a life-size cutout of Ike! All they have to do is post a photo to Instagram when meeting Ike on Friday, use #chillwithike and tag two friends.

Born in San Francisco, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has taken the sandwich world by storm with thousands of sandwich combinations fit for any diet. The first Las Vegas location opened earlier this month in Fashion Show Mall, offering the very first High Roller Menu with a $100 sandwich. Don’t worry – the regular-priced menu still stands!

Ike’s Vegas location is located at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in the 3rd Floor dining arena.