First Italian International Film Festival Takes Place on July 29-31 at Palms Las Vegas

By Nikki Artale

Venus International Film Festival is for Italian filmmakers with features, shorts, documentaries, and comedies focused on Italian and Italian American themes, culture and history. All genres may be submitted by Italian writers, directors and Italian actors. The film festival is directed by Kathrina Miccio and Alessandra Guarino bringing a showcase of Italian culture with many outstanding films that will be shown during the 3-day event.

This concept came from the directors of AOF Megafest Del Weston and Theresa Weston. Everyone is looking forward to the Black Tie Awards Dinner ceremony that will be held at the Italian American Club on Aug. 31 and will feature entertainment by Gary Anthony and Ned Mills Big Band Orchestra.

