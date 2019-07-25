Review: CRAWL (2019)

By Josh Muchly

This is cinematic feminism done right

Upshot: A young woman — Haley (Kaya Scodelariohile) attempts to rescue her father during a category 5 hurricane, but finds herself trapped in a flooding house. Then the alligators show up….

Potential Spoilers Below

Highpoint: the female hero. CRAWL is cinematic feminism done right: no partisan shit, no political filter — just a straight-up tale of Woman as The Hero; Woman versus Nature. Haley is both a modern woman and a well-rounded human being. Haley speaks her mind, but also knows how to listen. She’s capable, but has confidence issues that she’s working through. She loves her father (and he loves her), but she can expresses her disappointment with him. She’s on a quest to save his life, yet his experiences and encouragement keep her alive as well.

Hayley is also a hunter. Her father — Dave (Barry Pepper) — calls her an “apex predator” when he’s coaching her on her swimming. Oh yeah, she’s happens to be champion swimmer at Florida University — home of “The Gators.” Get it? Like alligators, Hayley is dominant both in water and on land. Its the perfect match up! Kaya gives it everything she’s got in the role — its certainly a step-up for DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES (2017).

Lowpoint: no “smile!” moment. You know that moment in JAWS (1975) when Brody shouts “Smile, you son of a bitch!” then blows up the shark? I didn’t get one of those moments in CRAWL. That’s a minor critique.

Rundown: Folks, this movie is one hell of a ride! I didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as I did.

We spend just the right amount of time with our villainous gators, despite the fact that they start their menacing early. Unlike JAWS where the monster is out-of-sight for most of the film, there’s plenty of gator action in CRAWL. And they look pretty damn good! There’s a bit too much CGI in certain shots, but overall, they seem to have been crafted with much care.

Plus, it’s not only the alligators that terrorize Haley and Dave; they are just one embodiment of a terrifying Nature. Hurricane winds, floods, broken bones… all threats Haley and Dave must contend with.

I loved Barry Pepper’s performance as Dave. He gives the proper amount of paternal concern and physicality. He and Kaya really bring the magic.

Although he’s been making them, I haven’t seen one of Director Alexandre Aja’s movies in over a decade — MIRRORS (2008). I’m looking forward to whatever he works on next.

Also — for good measure– shout out to the writers Michael Rasmussen and Shawn Rasmussen. I’m unfamiliar with their work, but that may very well change. Nice work, gents!

Muchly Scale: 6/7

