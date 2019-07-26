Greenerways repells bugs organically

By Debbie Hall

Mosquitoes, ticks, and other flying bugs can ruin any fun time outdoors. But who wants to slather on chemicals or use dangerous sprays? Greenerways Organic offers a line of products to use topically or hang outdoors.

Greenerways Organic Mosquito FreeZone is one of the only 100 percent all-natural insect repellents lab-tested to repel all mosquitoes, including the yellow fever mosquito safely and naturally. It comes in a small pouch that is hung outdoors. Pour a cup of water into the bag, and in tow hours, up to a 100-foot radius will be bug-free for a week. Use in yards, campsites, sporting events, hunting grounds, and other outdoor areas. This repellent is odorless and completely safe for pets and children.

Greenerways Organic DEET free Bug Repellent is the best solution for a safe and protected summer outdoors. Based on essential oils, the USDA Organic Certified product is one of the only products on the market that is extensively lab tested to effectively protect without harmful chemicals. When used as directed, the repellent is soothing on the skin, non-toxic, and highly effective in protecting from bugs including mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, and more. Whether hiking, climbing, camping, biking, going to the beach or just enjoying the outdoors, this organic bug repellent is non-toxic protection from bugs that actually works.

Made in the U.S., all of the products are essential oil-based, Deet-Free, lab-tested, safe for the environment, and very affordable. Founder and mompreneur, Jayme Bella, created this brand for her family and children and to share with the world.

“I started creating organic products in 2008 when my house was damaged by a severe storm and became infested with insects. Pregnant at the time and increasingly eco-conscious, I started reading the labels of traditional insect repellents and realized they were ridden with harmful chemicals and other ingredients that were unknown to me. Fearful of what these chemicals could do to my unborn child, my family and I began to research various essential oils and the properties they contained.

“Shortly thereafter, we invested in a small machine that allowed us to mix small quantities of essential oils. After much research, we wound up with a variety of oils, all of which had repellent properties to varying degrees. With a lot of hard work and extensive mixing and matching, we eventually derived a formula that actually repelled insects, was kind to the skin, and safe. Sharing with friends and other family members led to a positive confirmation of our findings. From there, Greenerways Organic Bug Spray was born.

“It’s my belief that all families deserve to be able to make healthy choices, but sometimes these choices are expensive and limiting. Our goal, therefore, has been and always will be to provide affordable organic products in the belief that everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of a chemical-free, organic lifestyle.” Founder and Mompreneur, Jayme Bella

To purchase the product and more information, visit Greenerways.com.