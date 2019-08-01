Precision Spinal Care introduces an innovative therapy-based exercise option

AllCore360° revolutionizes treating lower back pain, increasing core strength, and enhancing athletic training.

With an estimated 80 percent of the U.S. population experiencing back pain during their lifetime, Precision Spinal Care now offers a revolutionary exercise option with low impact. AllCore360° Therapy and Training System stimulates every core muscle to deliver long-term fitness and rehabilitation one rotation at a time.

A strong core is vital to alleviate pain and maintain good spinal health. AllCore360° Therapy and Training System features a no-impact system that engages over 50 core muscles with isometric contractions to strengthen and stimulate the core using 360 degrees in only 10 minutes three times a week. Its effectiveness impacts core stability, balance, and coordination to build strength, improve balance, and increase endurance. Since the needs of each every patient is different, the AllCore360° Therapy and Training System is adjustable to multiple degrees of difficulty, allowing for recovery or training at any level.

Dr. Scott Bertrand, a chiropractor, is the inventor of the AllCore360° Therapy and Training System and created the therapy for very personal reasons. He suffered from two separate core injuries that required intensive rehabilitation. His first accident occurred when he was a member of the 101st Airborne and a skydiving accident resulted in a fractured lower back. Dr. Bertrand found physical therapy to be so excruciatingly painful that he chose to discontinue the treatments and was even labeled as a noncompliant patient. Twenty years later, Dr. Bertrand suffered a second debilitating injury; a neck fracture. He was mortified to discover that the physical therapy regimen offered had not changed and remained excruciatingly painful. That’s when he decided to develop a better way to rehabilitate and train the core.

The AllCore360° Core Therapy and Training System can effectively help with pain, training, and overall health. It took over three years of refinement and documented results from thousands of client treatments to offer to the public. Now the AllCore360° Core Therapy and Training System is now available at Precision Spinal Care. Clinical Director and chiropractor Dr. Larry Holt, D.C., DACAD, is thrilled to offer this newest treatment to his patients.

Precision Spinal Care is located at 9079 W. Post Road, Suite 100. For more information, call (702) 659-6509, email info@precisionspinalcare-lv.com or visit precisionspinalcare-lv.com.