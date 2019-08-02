Experience sharks in action with shark feeding at Golden Nugget Shark Tank Aquarium

Shark Week will end on Sunday, Aug. 4 so celebrate Shark Days at the Golden Nugget with a tour on Sunday, however, tours continue all year round.

By Debbie Hall

Shark Week: It is all about the creatures that terrify and fascinate us at the same time. The Golden Nugget Shark Tank Aquarium attracts visitors from around the world and, for those who are adventurous, will glide down the slide through the tank. Celebrate Shark Days at the Golden Nugget with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Golden Nugget’s 200,000-gallon shark tank aquarium on Sunday, Aug. 4.

GOOD NEWS: Tours are available on Wednesday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. so the celebration of these incredible animals can be experienced throughout the year.

Staff marine biologists host the tour, which includes feedings of the eight sharks (and hundreds of fish) along with fun facts and insights. It is truly a family affair as each shark with a name and personality interacts with the marine biologists. Guests will discover the inner workings of the tank and witness the playful side of the sharks. The tank took over $30 million to complete and houses over 200 animals.

Different species include Sand Tiger Shark, Nurse Shark, Blacktip Reef Shark, Zebra Shark, and Sandbar Shark. These species are each fed their own diet for the best nutrition. They have a very slow metabolism, so once they are full; they swim around but don’t touch the food that is then fed to the fish. Most fascinating is how some are trained by color card on the end of a board to expect food selected just for them. The tank is Humane certified to afford the marine life living in the aquarium the most natural experience in a scientifically approved environment.

Along with knowledge and a new appreciation of this fascinating species and the marine biologists who care for them, guests leave with a souvenir shark tooth. Click here for more info on the tours.

The Tank includes the resort's outdoor swimming pool and H20 poolside lounge.

