‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’ Debuts at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” premiered inside the Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel and Casino Thursday night, marking the return of the legendary professional football player and entertainer to the Las Vegas Strip.

Anticipation ran high as guests eagerly awaited the start of Bradshaw’s show, which will run nightly through Sunday, Aug. 4. Fellow entertainers in attendance to support Bradshaw’s opening night, included Boxing Hall of Fame announcer Al Bernstein and cast members of FANTASY and Thunder From Down Under. Bradshaw was also joined on the red carpet by President and Chief Operating Officer of Luxor, Cliff Atkinson, as well as several family members including wife Tammy Bradshaw, daughter Rachel Bradshaw, daughter Lacey Hester and son-in-law Noah Hester.

Bradshaw entertained the excited crowd with a charismatic, 70-minute production that included vocal performances, dancing, comedy and storytelling. He opened the show with “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” followed by original songs, “Goin’ Deep” and “Humble Beginnings,” showcasing his impressive vocal abilities. He also performed other popular songs including “Bye Bye Love” and his 1976 hit, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” among others.

Produced and directed by Emmy Award-winner Anita Mann and written by Jon Macks, the show included stories from Bradshaw’s childhood in Louisiana, the journey behind his four Super Bowl rings and even a live Q+A session with the audience. Bradshaw also was joined on stage by a group of talented singers and musicians, including Lorena Peril and Anne Martinez, both headliners from Luxor’s award-winning female revue, FANTASY. They performed original songs written by David Goldsmith and John Kavanaugh with musical direction by Smokin’ Joe Escriba.

Following the show, Bradshaw had a surprise reunion with one of his Louisiana Tech University football teammates, Clyde Harrison. The duo, who had not seen each other since 1975, shared several laughs and enjoyed catching up with each other.

A limited number of tickets for “The Terry Bradshaw Show” are still available for performances scheduled at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Tickets start at $65.99 (not including applicable taxes and service fees) and may be purchased at the Luxor box office, online at mgmresorts.com/luxor or by calling 702-262-4400.