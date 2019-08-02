Kick it at the Honky Tonk at The Tank inside Golden Nugget on Friday, Aug. 2

It is Honky Tonk at The Tank when local country rockers The Rhyolite Sound will make sure guests have a-rockin’ good time while they sip on signature cocktails and lounge shark-side. Honky Tonk at The Tank includes live music, drink specials, swimming, and endless fun on Friday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

Members include Chris Davis (bass), Larry Reha (guitar, vocals), Erik Alesi (acoustic guitar, vocals), A.J. Palluck (drums), and James Caselton (lead guitar). The Rhyolite Sound bring their own desert honky tonk to The Tank, blending elements of outlaw, rockabilly, honky tonk, blues, and rock ‘n’ roll. The band plays the range for the hardest-core traditionalist to the casual country music fan with a live show that’s loud and rowdy. Sitting poolside with a beer or cocktail, expect plenty of banter from the band. Melodies and harmonies are woven together with madness and mayhem as The Rhyolite Sound brings honky tonk to The Tank.

If you are looking for rock and pop, 52 Fridays Concert Series in the Golden Nugget Showroom in the Golden Nugget Las Vegas offers entertainment in downtown Las Vegas.

Ambrosia plays their hits as part of the concert series on Friday, Aug. 2. The Los Angeles quartet with founding members included guitarist/vocalist David Pack, bassist/vocalist Joe Puerta, keyboardist Christopher North, and drummer Burleigh Drummond, fused symphonic art rock with a slickly produced pop sound. Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Zubin Mehta, who featured Ambrosia as part of a so-called All-American Dream Concert, discovered the group in 1971. Their first record Ambrosia was released in 1975 and spawned the chart singles “Holdin’ on to Yesterday” and “Nice, Nice, Very Nice.” Ambrosia followed this success in 1980 with another No. 3 hit, “Biggest Part of Me,” and No. 13 follow-up “You’re the Only Woman.”

The resort presents a diverse lineup of weekly acts, from Grammy award-winning pop artists to rock and roll royalty. To purchase tickets, call 866-946-5336 or click here.