Henry Winkler spotted at “The Terry Bradshaw Show”

The fun continued at “The Terry Bradshaw Show” last night as Henry Winkler made a visit to support his pal Terry Bradshaw during his performance inside the Atrium Showroom at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The legendary professional football player and award-winning actor became fast friends while filming their hit NBC show, “Better Late Than Never,” which took them on exciting adventures in exotic destinations around the world.

Winkler greeted fans before the show before settling into the second row of the audience to cheer on Bradshaw.

A limited number of tickets for “The Terry Bradshaw Show” are still available for performances scheduled at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. Tickets start at $65.99 (not including applicable taxes and service fees) and may be purchased at the Luxor box office, online at mgmresorts.com/luxor or by calling 702-262-4400.