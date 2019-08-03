Jimmy Eat World and Third Eye Blind rock a sold out crowd at The Pearl

Photo credit: Stardust Fallout/Edison Graff

Friday night, the 2019 Summer Gods Tour rocked through The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort featuring Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind and special guests Ra Ra Riot. This was the second to last stop on the tour and by far the most intimate as Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins exclaimed to the crowd that it “feels like we’re f*cking around at an afterparty” referencing the intimate feel of the venue.

Of the co-headliners, Jimmy Eat World hit the stage first and rolled through all their high-energy hits (and even performed an acoustic portion of the show), including “The Middle,” “Sweetness” and “A Praise Chorus” among others, including “Love Never” from their forthcoming album due in October. Third Eye Blind, also with a new album coming this October, closed out the show that evening. During their set, the crowd sang along as Jenkins belted out “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How’s It Going to Be.”