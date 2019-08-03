Nostalgic night at The Pearl with two major headliners – Blondie and Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Photo credit: Stardust Fallout/Edison Graff

It was a packed house at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort with a co-headlining show featuring Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Blondie. The groups, who are out this summer together, nicknamed the tour: It’s Blondie & The Beastly E.C.!!!

The night started off with the queen of cool – Debbie Harry leading an energetic set for Blondie. “HELLO VEGAS!” she exclaimed before launching into mega-hit “Hanging on the Telephone.” The band performed some of their most notable songs including “Rapture,” “Dreaming” and “One Way Or Another.”

Another level of cool took over the intimate venue when Elvis Costello & The Imposters hit the stage to close out the show. “Have you got any money left?” Costello jokingly asked as he hit the stage. Opening with “Pump It Up” got the crowd on their feet and “the Beastly E.C.” went on to perform hits “Alison,” “Everyday I Write the Book” and “Accidents” amongst others.