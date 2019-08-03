Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone brought the ’80s to The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort

Saturday night, the 80s were alive and rockin’ as Rick Springfield brought his Best in Show tour to The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort with special guest Tommy Tutone. Tommy first took to the stage to play some songs from an upcoming new album and of course his past hits, including “867-5309 Jenny.” After the show, the artist hung out to meet fans and take photos.

Rick Springfield then took the stage and didn’t miss a beat as he blasted through some of his chart-topping singles with the audience singing right along, including hits “Jessie’s Girl,” “I Get Excited,” “Love is Alright Tonite,” and “I’ve Done Everything For You.”

Photo credit: Stardust Fallout/Edison Graff