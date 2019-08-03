‘The Carlton,’ Alfonso Ribeiro spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas

While known for his amazing dance moves like “The Carlton” J, Alfonso Ribeiro did not appear to participate in the dancing last night, but his friends sure did. The actor and television host was at Topgolf Las Vegas last night in the Hublot Chairman’s Suite hanging out with friends and enjoying some bites. Videos on Alfonso’s Instagram show his friends performing the #thegitupchallenge – a dance challenge set to the song “The Git Up by Blanco Brown.”

