All In A New York Weekend…Great Food, Great Times and CHER!

By Nicole Muj

On a recent weekend trip to New York City, during one of the worst heat waves I have ever experienced, I still managed to brave the temperatures to enjoy the city, discovering some of the innovative new restaurants. I was even able to catch The Cher Show on Broadway before it embarks on tour.

Opened in June, an outstanding casual eatery in Chelsea, Dalup Modern Indian was a true discovery, with an innovative lunch and dinner menu developed by Bravo’s Top Chef alumnus Dave Martin that combines classic Indian cuisine with the current fresh and healthy trends today. Dalup features a “three-step Pan-Indian menu” and a custom-designed robotic machine that makes Dosa on order, created by the owner, Indian entrepreneur Nat Loganathan. Interesting fact: restaurant proceeds benefit Girls Who Code, a national not-for-profit organization with the mission to close the gender gap in technology

My guests and I were taken on a savory journey by our wonderful host Or’el who showcased signature dishes, such as house-made Naan bread with antibiotic-free Chicken Tikka Masala with a cashew milk-based sauce, wrapped with cilantro and greens. Other highlights include a build-your-own “Veggie Korma” bowl with freekeh, coconut milk-based Korma Curry with roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, carrots and peas, served with tomato chutney, raita and pickled citrus. Other items of note include Lamb Madras and Pork Coorg, with a wide selection of hot and cold sides, such as Tumeric Potatoes, Roast Gold and Red Beets and Kachumber cucumber salad and delicious spicy chutneys. The menu also features a curated selection of craft beers and wines, Rose Milk and other selections. I’m told that the Dosa (Indian crepes) are not to be missed, however, lunch was very busy that day, so they were out by the time we arrived. Will definitely try the dish on my next visit.

I also stopped by for drinks and snacks at Due West, a new hotspot in the West Village. A perfect place for brunch in the daytime that converts to a trendy (very packed) lounge and restaurant during the evening hours. The food and drink menu features handcrafted cocktail innovations and a wide selection of appetizers and mains, including dry-aged burgers, shishito peppers, baked brie with truffle honey and hot crab dip, as well as churros for those with a sweeter palate.

The establishment also features live music and has just added a special “Music and Mules” night on Tuesdays 7 to 10 p.m. where one can relax with a $10 Absolut Elyx Mule, while enjoying the city’s top music artists, including Latin jazz musician Alex Simon.

I was also invited to experience Tony Award-winning “The Cher Show” that soon will end its run at The Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway. What an experience that can be summed up with one word – LOVED! The show chronicles six decades of the life and career of the superstar through three different “Chers” – the ambitious 16-year-old girl who met and eventually wed Sonny Bono; the young woman who catapulted to international stardom as part of the Sonny & Cher show, her solo career and marriage to Greg Allman, up to the Oscar winner and pop diva we know and love today. Executive produced by Roger Davies, the musical features 35 of Cher’s hit songs and stars the uber-talented Tony winner Stephanie J. Block as Star on center stage, alongside two outstanding performers, Teal Wicks in the role of Lady and Micaela Diamond as Babe. Jarrod Spector is cast perfectly as Sonny.

I personally was moved during many moments of the show, having followed the iconic performer’s story since my childhood. The show culminates with everyone in the audience singing along and dancing in celebration. The Broadway run will go dark soon but is set to tour the country. Next stop, Rochester, New York in 2020.

Dalup Photos: Simmer Group

Due West Photos: KHPR

The Cher Show Photos: Joan Marcus