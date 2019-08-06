Ride into the action with ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ in 4DX

By Debbie Hall

In The Fast and the Furious 7 (2015), lawman Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham teamed up as an antagonistic team. The spinoff Hobbs & Shaw roared into theaters promising faster cars, bigger fights, and a personal touch with their families’ backstory. Add cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) and Shaw’s fearless sister who is also an M16 agent gone rogue with the fate of the world in peril, and Hobbs & Shaw promises to be over-the-top fun. Watching the movie in 4DX adds to the thrill and excitement of following our heroes save the world while reconciling with their families.

There are 22 4DX locations in the U.S. and Canada, including Regal Red Rock & IMAX in Las Vegas. Be sure to be seated by showtime with drinks and snacks in place because the action starts immediately for all audience members. The specially designed lounge chair becomes a roller coaster ride with bursts of air and a spritz of water as the action takes audiences around the world.

Throughout the movie, new weapons technology enhanced with 4DX vibration. The speed-filled super thrills chase with rapid acceleration in 4D involves cliffs, traffic-filled streets, tall buildings, and helicopters. The action-packed chase sequences, death-defying leaps, and dodging explosions bring heart-pounding palpitations as you hold on for the ride of your life. Most impressive is the scene with rain as you feel the gentle drops filled with emotion (no one gets soaking wet) as it envelops the theater. Bright lights, flashes, thunder, and booms fill the space as you join Hobbs & Shaw on an adventure to save the people and the planet they inhabit.

No spoiler alerts here but some Easter Eggs include cameos from characters from past Fast & Furious movies as well as other stars.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created immersive film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX with ScreenX to create watching movies as a total experience.

