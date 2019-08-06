The Clark County Medical Society Alliance empowers the community

The Clark County Medical Society Alliance (CCMSA) is a nonprofit organization comprised of spouses of physicians who, as volunteers, are dedicated to improving the health of Southern Nevadans. CCMSA was officially chartered with the Nevada State Medical Association Alliance (NSMAA) and the American Medical Association Alliance (AMAA) in 1949.

However, today the alliance is much more than a group of physicians’ spouses. It is the only organization of its kind that provides a support system for the unique challenges of life as part of a medical family.

“I joined the organization to make friends and become more involved in the community. Once I became involved in the great philanthropic work they do, I was hooked. I joined the all-volunteer board my second year and have worked my way up to co-president with my amazing partner Michele Volker,” says Ginger Allen, CCMSA co-president. “These women give so much to help health-related causes in our community. The joy I receive from giving to help others is what keeps me going!”

Michele Volker, CCMSA co-president adds, “I have been an active member of CCMSA for more than 10 years. I have enjoyed volunteering for many of the team alliance events such as Mark 10:14 BBQ helping middle and high school students who have special needs and Solehealers Shoe event for the homeless. I have made lifelong friends over the years. I am thrilled and honored to be co-president with Ginger Allen.”

Through the alliance, families of medicine develop lifelong friendships, build an effective network of co-workers, and help each other understand and find solutions to the stressful challenges faced by medical families.

The mission of the CCMSA is educational and charitable. Its projects include health education, health advocacy, initiation, and support of health-related charitable endeavors, and assistance to the CCMS’s projects.

Recently Volker and Allen experienced a heartwarming experience as co-presidents together during CCMSA’s 18th Annual Spring Fashion Show Luncheon.

The fashion show and fundraiser was held to benefit those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The three charities supported included New Vista, UNLV Project Focus, and Sunshine Nevada Organization.

Volker and Allen decided they would like to have speakers from each organization speak during the event. Each speaker had been diagnosed with ASD and was comfortable speaking to a large crowd. Two young men agreed to tell the audience about how the money raised would benefit the organizations that had helped them so much.

The emcees for the event were Kim and Dana Wagner of Channel 3 KSNV. Kim was at the podium and Volker, Allen and Dana were backstage standing with the two nervous men. One of the men looked at Dana Wagner and said, “Aren’t you a news reporter?” and he told him yes.

The young man smiled a huge grin and said, “You make the news fun; you are my favorite reporter.” Dana smiled and thanked him. The young man then looked at everyone backstage and said, “I can’t do this.” He was experiencing stage fright, and it showed.

Dana quickly said, “Of course you can! You are going to do great, and I will walk up on stage with you. He gripped Allen’s hand tightly and said to everyone, “Let’s do this!”

The young man walked out on stage and gave a fantastic speech about how New Vista had changed his life, and helped him to become independent as a working member of the community. His goal is to live in his own apartment one day.

Both the boys received standing ovations as many tears of joy were shed.

This was super special because many people with ASD have a hard time coping with large crowds and noises. These two young men showed the audience that with proper guidance, support, and encouragement; anything is possible. They spoke to an audience of 450 people with clear voices and messages.

“It was one of those amazing moments that you feel all the hard work was worth it. You know you are making a difference and changing lives,” Allen explains.

The alliance hosts an annual fashion show luncheon and silent auction to raise funds for various charitable organizations. The CCMSA gives the proceeds on the stipulation that the funds be used toward a health-related effort and remain entirely in Clark County for programs directly benefiting the community in Clark County.

For 2020, proceeds will benefit mental health awareness for youth. The CCMSA has selected Born This Way Foundation to receive proceeds from its 19th Annual Spring Fashion Show Luncheon to be held on March 19, 2020.

Born This Way Foundation, led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals, the foundation leverages evidence-based research and authentic partnerships to provide young people with more compassionate communities, improved mental health resources, and more positive environments on and offline.

Benenson Strategy Group partnered with Born This Way Foundation and polled more than 3,000 youth and 1,000 parents to understand better how their relationships and environments impact young people’s mental health. Survey findings around essential elements to support youth mental wellness are kind communities, peer support, and access to resources.

Born This Way Foundation promotes mental health and wellness of youth by demonstrating the power of kindness to impact well being, validating the emotions of young people, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health.

Starting this year, Born This Way Foundation will begin to equip youth with critical skills to support their peers facing a mental health crisis, relaunch a hub of valuable tools for teens, and establish foundation programming in Las Vegas.

Celebrities and A-list stars may come and go hosting residencies year after year for a temporary time, but it reveals Lady GaGa’s authentic character and desire to help the youth community here in Las Vegas to start her foundation during her Enigma residency tour.

When a community can connect youth to resources and services that support their mental wellness on and offline, that community is on the path to saving lives during the current mental health crisis.

Recently, Born This Way Foundation started a teen pilot program called Teen Mental Health First Aid (TMHFA) at Valley High School in Southern Nevada that educates students on mental health. Valley High School teachers and staff trained 650 students in the TMHFA program.

CCMSA is hoping to bring TMHFA to other high school seniors in Southern Nevada. Fundraising efforts will bridge local high schools and their families with the local medical community to provide outreach, mental health awareness, and education services to those in need.

Proceeds from the CCMSA Annual Spring Fashion Show will directly support Born This Way Foundation and open the door to many resources that will enrich the youth community.

The CCMSA Annual Spring Fashion Show is one of the preeminent philanthropic events in Las Vegas. In the past, the best in the fashion industry including Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, St. John, Tory Burch, Anne Fontaine, and Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) have been involved with the fashion show. The luncheon sells out to over 400 attendees.

David Tupaz Couture will showcase designs at CCMSA’s 19th annual Spring Fashion Show Luncheon.

An industry and couture designer, Tupaz moved to Nevada in 2010. He founded the Las Vegas Design Council in 2011, a nonprofit organization helping develop a local fashion industry as well as assisting young designers in their artistic growth through workshops and education programs.

Tupaz also has represented Las Vegas in every major fashion industry event in the country such as New York Fashion Week, Los Angeles Fashion Week, Palm Springs Fashion Week, MFW Seattle, Portland’s FashioNXT, Fashion Week Columbus, Runway St. Petersburg, Metropolitan Fashion Week Beverly Hills, and Warner Brothers.

Tupaz has received special recognition from Mayor Carolyn Goodman and the Las Vegas City Council for his designing abilities and work in the community.

Recent past recipients of CCMSA Fashion Show proceeds include UMC Pediatric Unit, UNLV School of Medicine, Touro University Nevada, Roseman College of Medicine, the Shade Tree, the American Heart/Stroke Association, Candlelighters, Child Focus, Child Haven and Susan G. Komen, to name a few.

In addition, CCMSA has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships to deserving nursing and medical students in need. The Holiday Scholarship Project recognizes donors in the Annual Fashion Show Luncheon program book and in rotating digital billboards. With their participation, supporters express holiday greetings to their colleagues through rotating billboards throughout the city. Providing scholarships is critical to helping students succeed so they can continue to be a part of the medical family to improve healthcare in Nevada.

CCMSA’s Team Alliance also participates in many community events including Walk to End Alzheimer’s; Light the Night Walk for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; St. Rose Regatta; helping school children at the Assistance League; Toys for Tots; fundraising to provide shoes and socks for the homeless; Candlelighter’s Halloween Boo Bash; Sewing Pillowcases for Ryan’s Cases for Smiles and many others. CCMSA members are actively involved in a wide range of projects throughout Southern Nevada– keeping a finger on the pulse of what is needed in the community.

Not only is the alliance involved in the community, but also members actively participate in legislation impacting the medical industry in Nevada. The medical community in Nevada faces legislative hurdles that affect not only medical practice but also the health and wellness of the family.

Through the county, state, and national Political Action Committees, CCMSA members actively participated in the passage of the smoking ban, fought the efforts to overturn KODIN (Keep Our Doctors in Nevada) legislation, and hosted numerous events to keep members and their spouses abreast of current legislation that affects health care.

The CCMSA hosted several legislative mixers where over 200 attendees were able to meet candidates and discuss how proposed legislation affects real-world medical practice. The members believe in the community and are empowered to help others.

CCMSA welcomes community supporters and sponsors to almost every event. For more information, visit ccmsa-lv.org or email ccmsalv@gmail.com.

CCMSA mailing address:

11700 W. Charleston Blvd. #170-317

Las Vegas, NV 89135

From left: Michele Volker and Ginger Allen Co-Presidents CCMSA with President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation, Cynthia Germanotta