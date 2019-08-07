Megafest 2019 celebrates another successful year featuring over 600 films

Megafest 2019 was filled with extraordinary films from filmmakers from all over the world with seminars, award dinners, and screenings. Megafest was held at the Palms Casino Resort July 24-Aug. 3 by the founders and creators Del and Theresa Weston.

Two new festivals were added in the two-week festival, Most Important Films hosted by Anabelle Munro and Venus International Italian Film Fest hosted by Katherina Miccio and Alexandra Guarino. The Venus award went to Daniel Baldwin for Best Actor in the film “Making a Deal with the Devil.”

Jerry Vasilatos won Best Drama and Best Score for his film “Solstice” that he made 25 years ago. The film was restored with new music performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra. Jerry wrote, produced, directed and edited the film which starred Michael Kelly. It is a heartwarming story of the spirit of Christmas that is portrayed beautifully by Michael.

See the making and behind the scenes of “Solstice” and enjoy the magic of Christmas.

Jerry is such a kind loving soul and it was wonderful meeting and speaking to him and I know there will be other great films to be made by him.

Another standout film was a Greek tragedy “Nothing beyond Measure,” the tragedy of Antigone by Sophocles, and a conflict between human and divine laws. It was mesmerizing to watch the performance of Alessandro Vantini who is a wonderful actor and who gave a perfect performance, on an empty set, only relying on the text and his acting skills.

Watch out for more in my series of articles about this great festival.

