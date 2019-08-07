Review: THEM THAT FOLLOW

By Josh Muchly

Authentic, fair, and meaningful

Upshot: Deep in Appalachia, Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her wedding day under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Academy Award-Winner Olivia Colman) and the influence of her father, Pastor Lemuel (Walton Goggins). But Mara has a secret which, if unearthed, would challenge the coherence of her isolated community established on the dangerous tradition of her father’s church — that believers must willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God.

Potential spoilers below

Highpoint: Alice Englert as Mara. Englert gives an excellent portrayal of the young character who, as we are shown, is a woman surrounded by water — but unbaptized; surrounded by the “Spirit,” but not embraced. She was “tested young” when her mother passed away (most likely because of a snake bite), but has not yet accepted or denied her faith. The story is hers, ultimately; the test of her faith — faith in the doctrine of her father and the stability of her community. But it’s also a test of her character — will she do what she knows to be virtuous? Or conform to the standards of others?

Lowpoint: The descent of Garrett, Mara’s fiance. His transformation from “a good man” to a deranged antagonist happens far too quickly. If we had a glimpse of his dark side earlier on, it would have been more fitting. Still, once Garett’s regression begins, Lewis Pullman’s performance captures it all quite well. It just felt like this character wasn’t given the same attention as the others in THEM THAT FOLLOW

Rundown: It really is a character-centric story, and the whole cast brings a sincerity that keeps the narrative grounded but still orbiting absurdity. As bizarrely as these people might behave, we glimpse their humanity thanks to writer/directer duo Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. There’s no denying that, as much as we might not condone their actions, these folks’ way of life is intriguing — outcasts, hiding from the law, just barely getting by…. They’d be pirates if they didn’t have such strong religious beliefs.

Walton Goggins’ portrayal of Lemuel is perfection. As a father, he’s stern, but well-meaning. As a pastor, he bears the burden(s) of his congregation, even if they bring some burdens on themselves.

Like Pastor Lemuel, Olivia Colman’s Hope and her husband, Zeke (played by an almost-unrecognizable comedian Jim Gaffigan), are “tested” mightily both as parents and as true believers. Both performances are quite compelling.

Overall, I love this movie. It’s entertaining, and feels authentic, fair, and meaningful. I highly recommend it.

Muchly Scale: 6 out of 7

