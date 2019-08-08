Aid for AIDS of Nevada Black & White Party will blaze white-hot at The Joint on Saturday

By Debbie Hall

Vegas’ hottest party of the year, Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 33rd annual Black & White Party at The Joint inside The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino brings the temps to scorching on Saturday, Aug 10. Celebrate AFAN’s 35th anniversary with performances from world-class entertainers, delectable food and beverage samplings, and a sea of over-the-top and barely-there black and white fashions.

Catch eye-catching performances from world-class talent including Brooke Lynn Hytes from Emmy award-winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Strip shows including Celestia, Chippendales, WOW, Human Nature, Legends in Concert, Sexxy, Tenors in Rock, Little Miss Nasty, and Magic Mike Live. Penn & Teller, as big supporters and presenting sponsors of AFAN, will host the show. Enjoy samples provided by Pink Taco, Oyster Bar, Dunkin’ Donuts, BonaBatiste, Caked Cupcakes, Doughp, Tito’s Vodka, Ambros Banana Whiskey, and Beefeaters London. Balloons with a Twist will create more fabulous designs with balloons. America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet will perform during the special VIP party (before it opens up to everyone).

Guests are encouraged to wear black and white; maybe as little as you can get away with and still be legal!

But there is more to this party than an over-the-top experience. First, this continues the tradition of the original Black and White party, a barbecue held in at someone’s home with everyone bring black and white label generic canned food for the pantry. It has since grown to one of the hottest events of the year with the party growing bigger and better.

More importantly, it is the funding that is needed to continue the services and research for those with HIV/AIDS and their families. AFAN is the largest service organization in Nevada, providing mental health services, transportation, case management, nutrition, and HIV testing on-site. All of the money raised during fundraisers, 100 percent, benefits client services.

The statistic, accounting to Andrew Ryan, Marketing Director for AFAN, is one new case of a person with an HIV positive status is recorded daily in Clark County. While the statistics cover residents, the risk factor is higher with the hospitality-based economy and the tourists who spread to the locals who engage with them.

It is important to emphasize that HIV/AIDS is still very prevalent with the number of clients growing. Clark County also ranks No. 1 for syphilis and gonorrhea. It is also essential to get the message out about PrEP, an HIV prevention medicine for those who don’t have HIV, with a 98 percent effectiveness rate along with safer sex practices.

“The other factor we must consider is that if a miracle cure were discovered tomorrow, AFAN would still be needed until the infected population was cured,” states Ryan. “If a vaccine were developed, AFAN would still need to work with those who are infected.”

While the ultimate goal is to eradicate HIV/AIDS, at the present AFAN focuses on the many services for clients and their families with so much work to be done.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 33rd annual Black & White Party will be held at The Joint inside The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. It is the 35th anniversary of AFAN, so general admission tickets are $35. VIP tickets are $85 including the performance by Daniel Emmet, champagne toast, gift bag, free 5×7 souvenir photo, and exclusive bars. There will be a silent auction loaded with experiences. Click here to purchase tickets.