Review: THE LION KING (2019)

By Josh Muchly

I now have a much greater appreciation for the original

Upshot: A Disney Do-over of the classic animated film.

Rundown: I was never the biggest fan of THE LION KING (1994). It’s a good movie, but it was never my favorite. I now have a much greater appreciation for it.

I’m not criticizing the effort put into this remake– I’m sure everyone on the crew was working their ass off, and I’m certain some of them had a lot of passion for the project. In fact, the voice work was actually pretty good (maybe not as good as the originals in comparison, but it worked).

As far as remakes go, this one was almost an exact replica. The songs were there, the characters were there, James Earl Jones was there…. Still, it was lacking. It was missing expression! Unlike the original and unlike he character posters used for the marketing, we didn’t get an emphasis on the characters’ faces throughout the film, so the connection with them just didn’t land. Yes, the lions look stunning(!); however, just because I could see more individuals strands of Simba’s fur doesn’t make him my friend — it doesn’t make me root for him more.

We don’t get to know these charters an better than the we have before. In the 1994 original, one scene has Simba sprint into an African plain and proclaim towards the heavens, “You said you’d always be there for me!” … That line was removed altogether from the film. Pity! And, like ALADDIN (2019), the re-done antagonist isn’t as compelling or scary. They significantly shortened Scar’s “Be Prepared,” which was mistake, I’m afraid.

Even Rafiki’s role felt like it was far less important than in the original. I was expecting they would do a little more with him, but I got the opposite.

Now, I have a great respect for director Jon Favreau and his work. Unfortunately, in this case, the medium just wasn’t best suited for the content. That said, I read an article that showcased the fascinating technology used to create THE LION KING and I’m very excited to see what will be created with it. I sense there’s a lot of great things to come (and, by the way, I think the technology would be GREAT for filming in Las Vegas).

Highpoint: Timon and Pumba steal the show (again) thanks to the voice work of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively. They alone were enough to keep me from regretting the time spent for a viewing.

Lowpoint: the pace; the flow. The film had unpleasant beats — almost like some pivotal moment were playing at x1.25. It felt especially off when adult Simba and adult Nala recognize each other.

Muchly Scale: 2 out of 7

